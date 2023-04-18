Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

AKTX stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

