Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. ING Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

