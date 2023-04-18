Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,206 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 1,124,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,713. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

