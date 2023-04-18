Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,236 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEMG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 3,508,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239,108. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

