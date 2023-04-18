Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $224.07. The stock had a trading volume of 978,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

