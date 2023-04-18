Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. 781,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

