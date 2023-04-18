Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.10. 152,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

