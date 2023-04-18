Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $89.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,432,809,062 coins and its circulating supply is 7,218,484,135 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

