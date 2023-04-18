Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $390.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.44.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.59. 239,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.05. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $431.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

