All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.