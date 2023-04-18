Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Down 1.7 %

OROCF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Allkem has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.