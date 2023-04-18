Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

