Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8,542.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $380.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $283.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

