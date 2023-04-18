Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $468,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.