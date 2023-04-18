Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

