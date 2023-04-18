Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

