Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 811,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 276,039 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

