Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 486 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

