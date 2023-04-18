Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 632 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.