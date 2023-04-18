American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,310.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

