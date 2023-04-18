American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
American Strategic Investment Stock Up 1.8 %
American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Strategic Investment (NYC)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.