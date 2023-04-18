American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $30,942.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 529,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $179,981. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.