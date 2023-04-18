American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.26. The stock had a trading volume of 428,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,205. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

