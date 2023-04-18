Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 570 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $18,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 232,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

