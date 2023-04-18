Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $273.67

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $264.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

