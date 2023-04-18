Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MAG Silver (TSE: MAG) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$25.75.

2/17/2023 – MAG Silver was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

