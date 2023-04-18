Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 40,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $30.57. 627,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,454. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 0.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

