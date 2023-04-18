Antofagasta plc (ANTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,642.50 ($20.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,588.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,484.05. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.51, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.20) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.56) to GBX 1,760 ($21.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,401.67 ($17.35).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

