Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

