Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $736,565.80 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00070409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

