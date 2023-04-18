Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

