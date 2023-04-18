AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AppHarvest Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of APPHW stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,960. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

