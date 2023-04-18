Appleton Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,953 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Cirrus Logic makes up approximately 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 111,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,203. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

