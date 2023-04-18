Appleton Group LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.82. 296,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,145. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.73.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.