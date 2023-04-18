Appleton Group LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,560. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.