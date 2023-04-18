Appleton Group LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 377,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,073,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 165,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 70,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 879,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,395. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.