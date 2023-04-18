Appleton Group LLC Sells 131,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,651 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,006. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

