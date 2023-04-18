Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $135.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.53.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.