Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $135.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.53.
APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Aptiv Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv
In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
