Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Trading Down 11.1 %
Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
