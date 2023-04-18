Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Trading Down 11.1 %

Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

