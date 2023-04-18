Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

