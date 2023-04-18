Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.