Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

ARDC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.