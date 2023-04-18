Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

ARDC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

(Get Rating)

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.