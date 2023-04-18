Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,671 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

