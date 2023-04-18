Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ARBK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $9.03.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
