Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

