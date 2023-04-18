Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.70.

ANET opened at $163.42 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $523,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $690,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 87.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

