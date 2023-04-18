Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 1.9%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.31). 187,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 98,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.28).

Arix Bioscience Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £136.28 million, a PE ratio of -263.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.60.

Insider Activity

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($269,768.59). Corporate insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

