Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 1,798 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBML. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

