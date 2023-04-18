Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 5,423 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,074,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $93,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 676,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,735,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

