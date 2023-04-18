Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 958 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.