Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRW stock remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 250,111 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,595,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 195,232 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.