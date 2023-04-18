ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading 5.1% Higher

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.82. 162,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 247,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

