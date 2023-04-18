Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 715,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

